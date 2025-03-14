Hull KR ease past Oldham to reach Challenge Cup quarter-finals

HULL KR 40 OLDHAM 0

KASEY SMITH, Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday

HULL KR put in a professional performance as they outclassed Sean Long’s Oldham side to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The Robins are the form side in Super League at the moment as they sit top of the tree after their best start to a top-flight campaign since 1985.

They lost out to Wigan in last year’s Grand Final and questions were raised if the Robins could pick themselves up from that defeat, but the early signs are they are in with a huge shot of silverware in 2025.

Last week, Hull KR ground St Helens down thanks to the work of their powerful pack and Willie Peters opted for a similar forward line against the resurgent Roughyeds side.

It was a similar story this week with the Robins finding more gaps in the Oldham line as the game wore on.

Tom Davies opened the scoring inside the opening ten minutes after a challenge on Kieran Dixon forced a knock-on, not far off the Oldham goal-line. Direct from the scrum, the winger had the pace and power to ground in the corner with Richardson adding the extras.

Tyrone May, orchestrating the attacks in the middle of the park, caused Oldham big problems with his short drop-off balls.

Despite going one score down, the Roughyeds were full of intent and could have brought the scores back level had somebody been on the end of Josh Drinkwater’s early kick under the posts, off the back of two penalties.

After withstanding the Oldham pressure, the Robins re-grouped to double the advantage through Whitbread who eased past a tired Oldham defence.

Putting Hull KR comfortably in front was Lee Kershaw who grounded in the corner after a left-field shift.

Moments later, that same move allowed Oliver Gildart to stroll through, making it 22-0 at half-time.

Sean Long named his strongest available squad to give them the best shot against the current Super League leaders, with Josh Drinkwater, Iain Thornley and Matty Ashurst among the seven changes to the side which lost out to Barrow the week before.

Riley Dean filled in at fullback in the place of loanee Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, unavailable to play against his parent club, and he was a highlight for the Championship side.

Roughyeds had nothing to lose, coming into the game, and they played that way, throwing the ball about and chancing their arm.

It was that unstructured play which allowed Dixon to go over after a bright, early second-half showing but the pass to him was forward.

A couple of Oldham errors provided the perfect opportunity for Hull KR to extend their lead, with Gildart capitalising to score another.

Bill Leyland got in on the act, scoring his first Robins try as he pounced on a Dixon loose carry just metres off his own line.

Another overload on the left edge allowed Broadbent to go over late on and there was to be no consolation for the Roughyeds who simply ran out of steam, despite their best efforts.

GAMESTAR: Tyrone May was a class above the rest in the halves.

GAMEBREAKER: Hull KR’s move, direct from a scrum, which resulted in Lee Kershaw’s try seven minutes before the break gave the Robins an unassailable lead.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tyrone May’s short drop-off pass to Jai Whitbread was a move straight from the Willie Peters coaching manual.

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

18 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

23 Lee Kershaw (D)

19 Danny Richardson

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

16 Jai Whitbread

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

21 Jack Brown

24 Eribe Doro

25 Bill Leyland (D)

18th man (not used)

27 Leon Ruan

Also in 21-man squad

1 Niall Evalds

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

Tries: Davies (7), Whitbread (21), Kershaw (33), Gildart (37, 56), Leyland (64), Broadbent (78)

Goals: Richardson 6/7

OLDHAM

7 Riley Dean

20 Jack Johnson

4 Iain Thornley

18 Jumah Sambou

2 Kieran Dixon

6 Danny Craven

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Gil Dudson

9 Matty Wildie

15 Jay Chapelhow

11 Matty Ashurst

17 Elijah Taylor

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

10 Owen Farnworth

19 Ted Chapelhow

16 Pat Moran

21 Lewis Baxter

18th man (not used)

24 Ben O’Keefe

Also in 21-man squad

12 Adam Lawton

22 Cian Tyrer

27 Ben Forster

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 22-0; 28-0, 34-0, 40-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Tyrone May; Oldham: Josh Drinkwater

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 22-0

Referee: Tom Grant