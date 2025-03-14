Salford Red Devils side named by Paul Rowley ahead of Bradford Bulls clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has named his 17-man squad for tonight’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round clash with Bradford Bulls.

The club has been in turmoil in recent weeks and months, with delays on payments, player exits and potentially not being able to field a team just some of those questions being raised far and wide.

And after Marc Sneyd departed for Warrington Wolves earlier this week – and Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai following through the exit door – the Red Devils were cut further for tonight’s fixture.

Though the RFL allowed Salford to bring in Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan from the periphery after the pair were not included in last week’s £1.2 million sustainability cap squad, they lost an interchange in doing so.

However, it is still a strong Salford side to line up against the Bulls, with the likes of Esan Marsters, Ryan Brierley and Kallum Watkins included.

Here is how Salford line up tonight: