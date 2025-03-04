Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin suffers serious injury with timeframe revealed

   04/03/2025

HULL KR forward Rhyse Martin will be out for four months after suffering a serious quad injury in the win over Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Martin left the field during the first-half of Rovers’ 42-0 demolition of the Red Devils and failed to return, with the club now revealing the injury is a bad one.