Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin suffers serious injury with timeframe revealed

HULL KR forward Rhyse Martin will be out for four months after suffering a serious quad injury in the win over Salford Red Devils last weekend.
Martin left the field during the first-half of Rovers’ 42-0 demolition of the Red Devils and failed to return, with the club now revealing the injury is a bad one.
Hull KR can confirm second-rower, Rhyse Martin sustained a quadricep injury in the win over Salford Red Devils.
The injury will require surgery later this week with an estimated recovery time of four months.
We’re with you, Rhyse ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XYRc2nUTdm
— Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) March 4, 2025