Hull FC struggling for numbers as head coach John Cartwright makes Liam Knight and Liam Watts decision

JOHN CARTWRIGHT has only been able to name 20 players for his side’s clash against Leigh Leopards on Thursday evening.
Cartwright has made several changes to the squad that was announced in advance of the fixture against the Huddersfield Giants, with Jed Cartwright returning from injury, and Will Hutchinson and Sam Eseh coming into the side – the latter who rejoined the club on loan late last week.
Ed Chamberlain (head) and Denive Balmforth (hamstring) drop out of the squad, alongside Will Gardiner and Ryan Westerman.
Zak Hardaker (groin), Ligi Sao (knee), Oliver Holmes (knee), Davy Litten (MCL), Jack Charles (ankle) and Matty Laidlaw (ACL) are unavailable for selection through injury.
There is also no place for new signings Liam Knight or Liam Watts following their respective moves from the NRL and Castleford Tigers.
The 20-man squad in full:
1 – Jordan Rapana
2 – Harvey Barron
5 – Tom Briscoe
7 – Aidan Sezer
8 – Herman Ese’ese
9 – Amir Bourouh
11 – Jed Cartwright
12 – Jordan Lane
13 – John Asiata
14 – Cade Cust
16 – Yusuf Aydin
17 – Jack Ashworth
19 – Brad Fash
22 – Lewis Martin
23 – Logan Moy
30 – Callum Kemp
31 – Hugo Salabio
32- Will Kirby
33 – Will Hutchison
39 – Sam Eseh