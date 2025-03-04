Hull FC struggling for numbers as head coach John Cartwright makes Liam Knight and Liam Watts decision

JOHN CARTWRIGHT has only been able to name 20 players for his side’s clash against Leigh Leopards on Thursday evening.

Cartwright has made several changes to the squad that was announced in advance of the fixture against the Huddersfield Giants, with Jed Cartwright returning from injury, and Will Hutchinson and Sam Eseh coming into the side – the latter who rejoined the club on loan late last week.

Ed Chamberlain (head) and Denive Balmforth (hamstring) drop out of the squad, alongside Will Gardiner and Ryan Westerman.

Zak Hardaker (groin), Ligi Sao (knee), Oliver Holmes (knee), Davy Litten (MCL), Jack Charles (ankle) and Matty Laidlaw (ACL) are unavailable for selection through injury.

There is also no place for new signings Liam Knight or Liam Watts following their respective moves from the NRL and Castleford Tigers.

The 20-man squad in full:

1 – Jordan Rapana

2 – Harvey Barron

5 – Tom Briscoe

7 – Aidan Sezer

8 – Herman Ese’ese

9 – Amir Bourouh

11 – Jed Cartwright

12 – Jordan Lane

13 – John Asiata

14 – Cade Cust

16 – Yusuf Aydin

17 – Jack Ashworth

19 – Brad Fash

22 – Lewis Martin

23 – Logan Moy

30 – Callum Kemp

31 – Hugo Salabio

32- Will Kirby

33 – Will Hutchison

39 – Sam Eseh