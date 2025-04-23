Hull KR head coach Willie Peters addresses Mikey Lewis’ NRL comments

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has addressed Mikey Lewis’ comments about the NRL being the “dream” future.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, Lewis admitted: “My dream has always been to go over to the other side, Australia.

“It’s been my dream since I was a young kid to go and play on the other side of the world, and when the time will come it will come.”

But, Peters is not concerned by Lewis’ dreams and knows that it has always been an ambition of the playmaker’s to make the move to the southern hemisphere.

“When I first came over, getting to know individuals, finding out about them and where they’ve come from and what they want to achieve,” Peters said.

“Mikey always said to me that he wanted to go to the NRL. My job and our job as staff is to develop him and grow him and help him achieve those dreams.

“Do we want Mikey to leave? Absolutely not but if it’s something he wants to look at down the track then it’s up to him and his management.

“I’m very close with Mikey so I know where he is at with it all. He is very up front about it, we will look at it if and when the time comes.

“I certainly want to develop Mikey to be the best he can be and if that means he will end up in the NRL so be it, but we don’t wnt Mikey to go anywhere.”