Ian Blease reveals meetings with Australian agents and Leeds Rhinos’ ‘substantial offer’ to Morgan Gannon

LEEDS RHINOS’ sporting director Ian Blease has confirmed that the club has made a “substantial offer” to keep Morgan Gannon at Headingley.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to NRL side New Zealand Warriors, with recruitment and retention an ongoing process throughout the year.

In fact, Blease has revealed that he has already organised meetings with Australian agents when they make the trip to the UK for the Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

“This time of year is busy but it never really stops. It’s all year round and you’ve got to keep your hand in,” Blease said on The Leeds Rhinos podcast.

“A lot of the Australian agents come over for Magic Weekend so we’ve got some meetings already planned for that.

“So we are looking to strengthen. We’ve got to consolidate and get some consistency within the squad.

“Hopefully we will announce a few more signings going forward. Other clubs are doing exactly the same but I want to build a squad the club can be proud of.”

Of course, one of Leeds’ most prized talents, Morgan Gannon, is said to have signed a three-year deal with NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

And whilst Blease confirmed the Rhinos had made “a substantial offer” to keep Gannon at Headingley, he made the admission that more needs to be done to stop the drain of young talent.

“We’ve got a problem in the game with our youngest players. I’ve spoken to Morgan and his management team the past few months so it’s Morgan’s choice now.

“But the game has to come up with a solution. The salary cap is a big difference between the two competitions.

“If you’re a professional, do you want to play in the NRL? Of course, but it’s all about timing. It’s up to Morgan to decide if the time is right.

“We have a substantial offer for him so hopefully he will make the right decision.”