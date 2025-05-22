Hull KR outside back Connor Barley makes one-month loan move to dual-registration partners

HULL KR have confirmed that young centre, Connor Barley, has joined dual-registration partners, London Broncos on a one-month loan.

Barley will link up with the Broncos following previous loan spells with Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship.

The 19-year-old now gets an opportunity to gain further valuable experience in the capital with London, who have already welcomed fellow Robins, Lennie Ellis and Louix Gorman earlier this season as part of the club’s dual-registration partnership.