Hull FC stun Leigh Leopards but suffer double injury blow

LEIGH LEOPARDS 12 HULL FC 26

DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Thursday

AIDAN SEZER celebrated his 250th career game in style with an imperious performance as Hull FC proved too good for Leigh, in the process snapping their recent poor run of form.

Hull had lost their previous four games yet led the Leopards 26-0 at the end of a remarkable first half before resisting an all-too-late fightback.

It was first blood Hull in the tenth minute. This came after a clever intercept by Amir Bourouh, with the ball going from left to right before Cade Cust evaded a tackle from Owen Trout to go in.

Sezer converted and also proved the key man moments later, kicking a 40/20 as Hull roared forward. Will Pryce danced across the defence and, from the play-the-ball Bourouh shipped the ball back to Herman Ese’ese and the big man crashed through. Sezer again goaled and it was 0-12.

A big challenge from Edwin Ipape caught Cust and although he tried to play on, he was withdrawn after 20 minutes with a hip issue.

But Hull continued to impress and when Leigh conceded a penalty within kicking range, Sezer nailed it for a 0-14 advantage.

Lachlan Lam hit a 40/20 of his own after 24 minutes and although the Leopards lost Ethan O’Neill, they peppered the Hull line, winning a set-restart. Joe Ofahengae pushed close and Jack Hughes was denied.

Hull marched downfield and were soon over when Pryce cut through on the left and handed on for Lewis Martin to go in at the corner. Sezer missed the conversion, but Hull looked comfortable in the game with a 0-18 advantage.

Four minutes from the break Sezer lost his footing and Trout was penalised for his challenge on the halfback, who dispatched the penalty goalward to stretch Hull’s advantage further.

With seconds remaining in the first half, Ipape lost the ball on the halfway line and Hull proved irresistible as Sezer took the ball through the middle and handed onto Sam Eseh to score under the posts.

Sezer added on the extras and the Hull fans were in raptures at half-time.

Hull lost John Asiata early in the second half to a hamstring injury and a rare error from Bailey Hodgson heaped more pressure on the hosts, but they held firm.

It didn’t get much better with ball in hand for Leigh, however, with Ipape in particular having a tough night.

Robbie Mulhern was held up over the line in the 59th minute and Hull’s defence was too good as Harvey Barron moved in to then deny Tesi Nui.

Leigh stepped things up in the last 20 minutes which coincided with Ipape’s return, and within seconds he zigzagged over the line after Nui’s bustling run. Ben McNamara goaled and Leigh were finally on the board at 6-26.

Trout was held up over the line as they pushed for more, and the same man grabbed a 68th-minute try after a quality 40/20 from Lam, who also provided the assist.

Leigh kept things quick and pushed for a third try with Hodgson breaking from deep and combining with Josh Charnley, but he was chased down and the ball was lost as Ipape closed in on the line.

Hull held out superbly in the closing stages to win through and get their season back on track.

GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer had a great game, controlling things for Hull.

GAMEBREAKER: The try on half-time gave Leigh too much to do in the second half.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Aidan Sezer’s break for Sam Eseh on the stroke of half-time.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

2 pts Will Pryce (Hull FC)

1 pt Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

24 Bailey Hodgson

2 Darnell McIntosh

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

18 Keanan Brand

22 Ben McNamara

7 Lachlan Lam

32 Joe Ofahengaue

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

8 Owen Trout

20 Ethan O’Neill

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

12 Jack Hughes

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davies

5 Josh Charnley

18th man (not used)

17 Brad Dwyer

Also in the 21-man squad

11 Frankie Halton

19 Louis Brogan

21 Andy Badrock

Tries: Ipape (61), Trout (68)

Goals: McNamara 2/2

HULL FC

6 Will Pryce

22 Lewis Martin

20 Davy Litten

5 Tom Briscoe

2 Harvey Barron

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

3 Zak Hardaker

4 Ed Chamberlain

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

17 Jack Ashworth

25 Denive Balmforth

27 Matty Laidlaw

39 Sam Eseh

18th man (not used)

16 Yusuf Aydin

Also in 21-man squad

19 Brad Fash

23 Logan Moy

24 Jack Charles

Tries: Cust (10), Ese’ese (16), Martin (28), Eseh (40)

Goals: Sezer 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-14, 0-18, 0-20, 0-26; 6-26, 12-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Leopards: Lachlan Lam; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer

Penalty count: 9-8

Half-time: 0-26

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 8,046