Hull KR pair and Castleford Tigers man charged following Super League action

FOLLOWING the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Head Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2
Dean Hadley (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5
Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Trip – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3