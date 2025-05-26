Wigan Warriors star speaks on his future following rampant display

WIGAN WARRIORS star Adam Keighran has kept his cards close to his chest regarding his future at the Super League club following a rampant display in his side’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

Keighran earned the man-of-the-match for a dominant performance, registering 16 points in the process as Wigan compounded the troubles at the French club.

The Dragons had parted ways with long-serving head coach Steve McNamara last week, but the decision did not seem to inspire the Catalans side, with the Warriors registering eight tries.

The future of Keighran, who has been a pivotal part of the Wigan side in the last two seasons, has been up for debate for most of the year considering he is out of contract at the end of 2025.

But, in an interview post-match on Sky Sports after being given the man-of-the-match, Keighran did not reveal much on where his future may lie beyond 2025.

“No decisions have been made yet,” Keighran said.

“The discussions are underway, but I’ll keep that one to myself until we get a bit further into it!

“I’ll keep it to myself for now.”