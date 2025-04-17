Hull KR pair head out on loan

HULL KR pair Eribe Doro and Harvey Horne have made loan switches to Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles respectively.

The son of former Rovers player Graeme Horne and the nephew of Doncaster Head Coach Richard Horne, Harvey Horne links up with the Eagles for the remainder of the season, and he goes straight into contention for Good Friday’s clash against his uncle’s side in the Championship.

Horne graduated from Hull KR’s academy ahead of the 2024 season, and he transitioned from fullback to the wing in his second year in the Academy.

Meanwhile, Doro has joined Bradford on an initial two-week loan and goes straight into contention for Friday’s trip to the Shay,

Bradford boss Brian Noble has said: “I am really glad, it is one of those things where we have an association with former players, there was unwritten commitment if you like that if at all possible he could come back and help, there might be an opportunity. He’s coming back and we’re hoping he can make a difference.

“Hull KR will want him to play at the highest level and I am pretty confident there were Super League clubs nibbling away at him to play in their environment, but the fact he has chosen to come back to us is a real fillip for us and big boost in the arm.

“He was the Player of the Year in everyone’s eyes last year, he is well respected and I am sure he understands he now needs to do the run hard and tackle hard stuff.

“What higher level could we offer him than games against the 1st and 2nd placed teams in the competition, he wants to help us in that respect and we are thankful Hull KR have allowed him to come as he is not too far off their team, so for us to have him a huge bonus.”