Hull KR boss compares Hull FC winger to Wigan Warriors star as 55 missed tackles claim addressed

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has compared Hull FC winger Lewis Martin to Wigan Warriors star Liam Marshall as Peters gears up for another derby clash on Good Friday.

According to Opta, Rovers missed 55 tackles in their 28-12 loss to Wigan last Friday night but Peters believes there is mitigation for that number.

“There are a few different factors for that number. They have got a winger who can bounce around in Liam Marshall and he caused us a few problems,” Peters said.

“Technically we needed to be better, our contact and technique needs to improve – there’s no doubt about that.

“In big games like that though you look for a big shot and bounce off and that’s classed as a missed tackle.

“It’s certainly an area we want to improve but Marshall was very good for them and is hard to tackle.”

Ahead of Rovers’ second derby game against Hull FC in the space of fortnight, Peters has compared Marshall to Black and Whites winger Lewis Martin.

The Rovers boss knows his side needs to improve in the defensive areas.

He said: “Lewis Martin is very similar, he can cause you problems with his back-field carries. We need to improve that this week.

“It’s not a number we want to be anywhere near but it can be misleading if you bounce off a shot because it’s classed as a missed tackle.”