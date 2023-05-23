Hull KR pull off major Super League coup

HULL KR have pulled off a major Super League coup in what has been an incredible start to the season for the Robins.

With Willie Peters’ side sat firmly inside the top four as well as the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Rovers have kept the good news coming with the signing of New Zealand international Peta Hiku.

A versatile back, Hiku has made 190 NRL appearances during his career in-between being capped 17 times for the Kiwis.

Now in his second season with the North Queensland Cowboys, Hiku joined the side ahead of the 2022 season and has made 36 appearances.

Able to play at halfback, centre and fullback, the 30-year-old helped the Cowboys to an NRL preliminary Grand Final last season, falling one win short of an NRL Grand Final before playing in all of the Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup games last Autumn.

Hiku has experience in Super League having joined the Warrington Wolves on a short-term deal at the back end of the 2017 season, scoring 10 tries in 11 appearances for the Wire.

A dangerous ball-runner with the ability to influence games around the field, Peta is delighted to be joining the Robins for 2024: “It’s exciting the way the club have been going this year and what Willie (Peters) has been talking about with how the club’s building too, it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Equally effective at centre and stand-off, Hiku is looking forward to having an influential role at fullback within the Robins’ spine: “I’m looking at it being enjoyable, you get your hands on the ball more and are more involved in the game.

“That’s in attack and defence, you have to be involved in everything and I’m looking forward to it.’

Speaking on securing Hiku’s signature for 2024 onwards, Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re excited to welcome Peta to Hull KR next season. Peta is proven at every level in the game and brings a wealth of experience to our side.

“It’s a real capture to have Peta join us from next season. Peta’s high standards in the NRL and for the Kiwis is a testament to his ability on the field and to him as a person.

“We’ve earmarked Peta to play fullback for us next season with him playing their through the grades and in the NRL.

“However, Peta’s versatility will be an asset to us next season as he can play fullback, five-eighth and centre, equally well. Peta is a strong leader and a motivated winner.

“I’d like to welcome Peta, his wife, and his children to Hull KR for 2024.”