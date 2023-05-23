Salford Red Devils chief hits back against criticism of new rugby league ownership scheme

SALFORD RED DEVILS managing director Paul King has hit back at criticism of the club’s new rugby league ownership scheme.

The Red Devils are aiming to become the first wholly community-owned club in Super League in a bid to help keep their star players on board.

However, the scheme has attracted controversy with such issues as the 19.9% APR not going down too well with the rugby league fraternity.

That being said, managing director Paul King has called on people to read and understand the initiative more clearly before commenting on the issue.

“It only surprised me when people don’t ask you first, that was a bit disappointing,” King told BBC Radio Manchester.

“But just to cover that up, we launched a community ownership fund. Go onto the website, you can donate. We got asked to provide a direct debit option because there isn’t a direct debit option through the CrowdFunder.

“So, in league with the local authority, the credit union was who we chose because they were not for profit and anything that overspills goes back into the community.

“So we went with them, we took a bit of criticism because of that. I think as of yesterday there were three people that had used that facility.

“What I would say to anybody who’s listening, if you go back on the website and if you’re not happy about it, up to the 5th of June when the CrowdFunder element closes, you can press the refund money button and get your money back.”

Salford most recently rejected a transfer request from one of their key forwards – Tyler Dupree – following speculation that he was on the radar of Hull KR.