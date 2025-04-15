Hull KR rocked by long-term serious injury but Willie Peters gives positive update on duo and Mikey Lewis

HULL KR have been rocked by a long-term injury to veteran hooker Michael McIlorum.

McIlorum was taken off in the first-half of KR’s 28-12 loss to Wigan Warriors last week and now Peters has given a damning update on the former Wigan and Catalans man.

“Micky has ruptured his bicep. I knew straightaway with the type of player he is that he did serious damage,” Peters said.

“He will need surgery on that injury. It’s known as a 12-week injury but we will see how he is.

“Jez will be at hooker and we will have to look at working out what we do.

“Bill Leyland got a head knock whilst playing on loan for Huddersfield so we will have to look at other options.”

Peters does, however, has good news on Sauaso Sue and James Batchelor, with the KR boss giving an update on Mikey Lewis.

“Sauaso Sue is fine with his shoulder and James Batchelor will be playing so that’s a huge positive for us.

“There’s definitely a chance in Mikey Lewis playing but we will see later on in the week.

“I’m looking for our physio and head of performance to say he is ready to go and Mikey saying he is ok and ready to go and then I will be convinced.”