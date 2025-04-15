Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final details with one team likely to have home advantage

ST HELENS will get home advantage in the Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals if, as expected, they reach the final four.

The women’s semis are, like in the previous two years, being played as double-headers alongside the men’s games at neutral venues.

These will take place at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, May 10 and the Totally Wicked Stadium, in St Helens, on Sunday, May 11.

Due to the possibility of competition holders Saints playing York Valkyrie in the semi-finals, an unusual draw has been made to determine which tie will be played at which ground.

The drawing of two balls – one for the quarter-finals involving the winners of Group One and Two, the other for the last-eight tie involving Group Three and Four victors – from a bag has determined that the St Helens v York tie, should it come to fruition, will be on the Sunday.

Saints still need to beat Cardiff Demons in Group One this Saturday, and then win a quarter-final, while York have already topped Group Two.

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors have already won Groups Three and Four respectively and, should they win their quarter-finals, will play at the LNER Community Stadium.

The event in York will see the women’s tie begin at 12pm before Hull KR and Catalans Dragons play their men’s semi-final at 2.30pm.

In St Helens, the women’s match will have a 1.45pm kick-off, ahead of the men’s game involving Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards at 4.15pm.

It is understood that St Helens and York were given the option of playing at a true neutral ground instead, but both preferred to be involved in a double-header with a men’s semi-final.

While York would stand at a disadvantage, they did beat Saints at their own ground to win last year’s Super League Grand Final.