Hull KR savour Challenge Cup triumph but Willie Peters admits ‘we got away with it’

AFTER leading Hull KR to their first major trophy in 40 years, coach Willie Peters admitted “we got away with it”.

The Robins trailed with three minutes of the Challenge Cup final remaining but Tom Davies’ try, converted by Mikey Lewis, earned them a stirring Wembley win.

“That wasn’t the best performance, but it was a gritty performance and that’s all you need in a cup final,” said Peters.

“You need to enjoy discomfort. We spoke about that last night and they certainly did that. They were uncomfortable for long periods.

“Warrington kept throwing so much at them. Marc Sneyd was exceptional today with his kicking game.

“But we found a way. I’m so proud of this playing group and the staff.

“We got away with it in the end. I thought at some stage that maybe it’s not our day, but we got there.

“What the players need to get from this is a really strong belief that they can win trophies, providing they keep putting in the work.

“There was a lot of pressure on the group today. My job is to take it away. If we lose that game, I knew what would come from it.

“But the way they won the game shows the character and type of team they are. It’s our DNA.

“East Hull people are gritty, tough, resilient. They don’t get anything easy. We didn’t get anything easy at all. We had to fight and work for it and we found a way.”

Peters said it was a victory for many people but most of all for each other.

“There are a lot of people, and people who have passed, who have contributed to that today,” he added.

“We’ve been building for while. (Owner) Neil Hudgell has put so much money and time and everything he’s got into this club. We’ve wanted to do it for him for a long time.

“We wanted to do it for our fans, we’ve got such a loyal bunch.

“But it was also for our playing group – the last thing I said to them was ‘go do it for each other’.”