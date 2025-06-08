Canberra Raiders cult hero Josh Papalii delivers on record appearance

CANBERRA RAIDERS 36 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 12

TOM SMITH, GIO Stadium, Sunday

JOSH PAPALII toasted breaking the Raiders’ all-time games record with two tries and his first-ever goal in Canberra’s comeback over South Sydney at a Baltic GIO Stadium.

The destructive prop surpassed Jason Croker’s club-record 318 appearances in lime green, and marked the occasion with the final two tries as the Raiders overhauled an early 12-0 deficit.

Coach Ricky Stuart was in tears on the touchline as the cult hero converted his second try.

Fellow hard man Corey Horsburgh did his Queensland Origin hopes no harm in his 100th game, while Matthew Timoko (100 games) and Euan Aitken (200 games) also brought up milestones.

An apparent knee injury to young winger Savelio Tamale took some shine off the Raiders’ afternoon.

Keaon Koloamatangi pressed his New South Wales selection claims with the first try, before Hudson Young’s high shot on Jayden Sullivan gave Latrell Mitchell a penalty-goal and Alex Johnston’s 201st try gave the visitors a twelve-point buffer.

Ethan Strange scored powerful running tries either side of the half-time hooter to erase the arrears, and the Raiders stormed home with four more second-half tries.

Jamal Fogarty’s high kicks led to scores for Zac Hosking and Simi Sasagi.

But the Green Machine saved the best until last, with Papalii barging over twice in three minutes — then booting his conversion attempt to a rapturous home crowd.

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Matthew Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Zac Hosking, 13 Corey Horsburgh. Subs (all used): 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Simi Sasagi, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Strange (38, 50), Hosking (58), Sasagi (66), Papalii (70, 73); Goals: Strange 5/5, Papalii 1/1

RABBITOHS: 1 Latrell Mitchell, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Jack Wighton, 20 Tyrone Munro, 5 Isaiah Tass, 6 Cody Walker, 14 Jayden Sullivan, 8 Jai Arrow, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 Euan Aitken, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 7 Jamie Humphreys, 15 Sean Keppie, 16 Liam Le Blanc, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Koloamatangi (5), Johnston (15); Goals: Mitchell 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-12, 6-12; 12-12, 18-12, 24-12, 30-12, 36-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Josh Papalii; Rabbitohs: Keaon Koloamatangi

Penalty count: 2-2; Half-time: 6-12; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 19,438