Hull KR secure highly-rated prospect on long-term deal

WILLIE PETERS says Bill Leyland can be as good as he wants to be after securing a new long-term deal with the youngster.

Leyland joined Hull KR on an initial two-year contract from London Broncos ahead of this season.

Despite only making nine appearances, all from the bench, so far with the Robins he has done enough to prove his future potential to the Super League leaders and Challenge Cup holders.

The 22-year-old is now signed up until the end of 2028 and coach Peters said: “We believe Bill’s best years are ahead of him.

“He’s still within the early stages of his development as a Super League player and it’s up to Bill with how far he wants to go with his career with what he puts into it.”

Leyland has had to be patient this season as Hull KR’s third-choice hooker, behind Michael McIlorum and Jez Litten.

McIlorum’s expected departure at the end of this campaign may see a greater role for the Kent-born player in the coming years.

For now, Leyland is making the most of the opportunity to work with and learn from two England-capped hookers.

“I was targeting to play this season and so far, I’ve had the opportunity to show what I can bring to Hull KR in the next three years,” he said.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and even more grateful for the guidance that Micky and Jez have shown me this year.

“They’ve helped me with my general passing and skill, deception and knowing when to run and not to run. They’ve really taken me under their wing.

“It’s been a great experience so far at Hull KR, I’ve been pleased with how it’s gone and I want to keep improving over the next three years.”