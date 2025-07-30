Keighley Cougars owners buy football club

KEIGHLEY COUGARS co-owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia have purchased local football club Eccleshill United.

Traditionally based in Bradford, Eccleshill already planned to move to Cougar Park for the start of the 2025-26 football season.

Now the ninth-tier club are under the control of O’Neill and Garcia, who have run League One side Keighley since 2019.

The Cougars say that the takeover aligns with a mission to “invest in Keighley’s future by strengthening the role of sport in the community”.

Garcia said: “We didn’t want to simply have a tenant relationship with an independent football organisation, but it was important to have an integrated community sporting strategy for the benefit of the town.

“We recognise the responsibility of being a custodian of a sports organisation, so we look forward to developing a great relationship with players, staff and making this a success for the community and the town.”

The current Eccleshill club were formed in 1948 and have never played higher in the national football pyramid than their current place in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

They have been based at Plumpton Park, in the Wrose area of northern Bradford, since the 1960s, but said earlier this year a move was necessary for financial reasons.

After playing their pre-season fixtures at their old home, Eccleshill’s first game at Cougar Park will be next Wednesday’s (August 6) league match against Tadcaster Albion.

Outgoing owner Sally Smith-Butler said: “It’s been a pleasure developing a working relationship with both Ryan and Kaue throughout this process of the sale of the club.

”I am pleased to see their commitment to taking on the baton as custodians and will continue to support them during this transition.”