Hull KR set sights on World Club Challenge with Brisbane Broncos

HULL KR already have their next prize in sight, with coach Willie Peters keen to see the club claim the World Club Challenge.

The treble-winning Robins have earned the right to face NRL champions Brisbane Broncos next February, likely at Sewell Group Craven Park.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has confirmed the game will take place after no World Club Challenge was held this year because of Wigan Warriors’ and Penrith Panthers’ participation in league games in Las Vegas.

Hull KR will play in Vegas next year, against Leeds Rhinos on February 28, and as a result Michael Maguire’s Brisbane are expected to make the trip to the northern hemisphere for a clash earlier in the month.

Peters compared Mikey Lewis’ star turn in the Super League Grand Final victory over Wigan to that of Reece Walsh for Brisbane when they beat Melbourne Storm in the previous weekend’s NRL decider.

And as well as the two potentially facing off on the international front in the Ashes, they are set for a mouthwatering clash at club level too.

“To be able to represent not just Hull KR, but representing Super League – what an honour,” said Peters of the prospect.

”The teams who have done that in the past have done it in the right way.

“We would go out to win the game the same as those, but we will worry about preparing for that when the time comes.

“We know what’s there, the World Club Challenge is something we want to go and win.”

English sides have won 15 of the 29 past competitions, including the last two – Wigan’s home win in 2024 against Penrith followed St Helens’ golden-point victory away to the same opponents the previous season.