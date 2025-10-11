Voting breakdown as Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis is second winner of Rob Burrow Award

MIKEY LEWIS won the Rob Burrow Award as player of the match in Hull KR’s 24-6 Super League Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors.

The England halfback scored the opening try and led his team effectively throughout to claim the award.

Lewis becomes the second winner of the prize, which was newly introduced in 2024 to replace the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

Bevan French was the first recipient when Wigan beat Hull KR in last year’s Grand Final.

The voting breakdown from members of the media was as follows:

Mikey Lewis 25

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 7

Jez Litten 7

James Batchelor 3

Peta Hiku 2

Arthur Mourgue 2

Joe Burgess 1

Elliot Minchella 1