Hull KR sign Hull FC halfback on multi-year deal

HULL KR have signed halfback Jack Charles on a four-year deal from bitter rivals Hull FC.

The 19-year-old playmaker will join the Robins having already made 22 Super League appearances for the Black and Whites.

The two-time England Academy international is the son of former Rovers player Chris Charles and will link up with the treble winners ahead of next season.

Charles said: “First of all, I’m really excited to get started.

“It’s a bit surreal. My family are all Red and White. But this was ultimately my own decision and I want to stamp my own legacy at the club and on the game.”

Hull KR boss Willie Peters said: “He’s an exciting young half and his best years are ahead of him.

“Jack has the opportunity to learn from our staff alongside Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis, which will give him the best opportunity to develop into a Super League player at Hull KR.

“We’re looking forward to working with Jack in 2026 and beyond.”

Speaking on working with the Robins’ senior halves, Charles said: “Mikey and Tyrone are great players with what they’ve done the last few couple of years.

“I just want to learn off them alongside Willie and be a sponge on the training pitch and off it.”