Castleford Tigers sign Gold Coast Titans halfback Tom Weaver

THE exit of Liam Horne from Castleford Tigers has finally allowed the West Yorkshire club to bring in Gold Coast Titans halfback Tom Weaver.

Last month, League Express revealed that the Tigers were on the verge of signing Weaver, but would need a quota player to make way in order for the move to happen.

Now, with Horne exiting the OneBore Stadium for a three-year deal with Leigh Leopards, the move for Weaver has now been given the green light as the Tigers look to improve on their dismal 11th-placed finish in 2025.

Weaver has made 11 appearances for the Titans since debuting back in 2023, but he was one of eight players to be confirmed as leaving the NRL club at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The 22-year-old has plied most of his trade for Gold Coast’s feeder club, Tweed Heads Seagulls, registering 39 appearances, six tries and three goals over the past three seasons.

Weaver will be Castleford’s tenth signing of a busy off-season so far, with fellow NRL stars Semi Valemei and Mikaele Ravalawa amongst those also making the move to the northern hemisphere club.

Weaver said: “My family, manager, and I had a conversation about what we thought would be the best move for me going forward with my footy.

“We spoke to Chris Chester (Castleford’s director of rugby) and got the opportunity to come over and play some consistent footy.

Chester added: “I’m really excited about Tom Weaver joining our club. He’s the final piece of our spine for 2026.

“Tom is an organising, on-the-ball number seven who has a strong running and kicking game.

“I know Ryan (Carr, Tigers’ incoming head coach) can take Tom’s game to a whole new level, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him get to work in pre-season.”