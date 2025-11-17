Hull KR snap up Warrington Wolves forward Tom Whitehead

“IT’S a really exciting time to be a Robin”, says new Hull KR signing Tom Whitehead, as the 23-year-old joins the Super League champions on a three-year deal from Warrington Wolves.

Whitehead debuted for the Wolves in 2022 and went on to make 11 appearances for the Cheshire club, as well as six for the stricken Salford Red Devils during last season.

Most of the 23-year-old’s career has, however, been spent in the lower divisions on loan at the likes of North Wales Crusaders, Widnes Vikings and Keighley Cougars.

And, following his move to Hull KR, Whitehead wants to be part of the momentum at Craven Park: “I’m delighted,” he said.

“When the opportunity came about, I saw the squad and what the club is doing. When I spoke to Willie (Peters, Rovers’ head coach), it got me really excited about what I could bring to the squad going forward.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to keep developing and add value on the pitch. With the side winning the treble last year, they don’t look like slowing down at all. It’s a really exciting time to be a Robin.

“I’m looking forward to picking the pack’s brains to make sure I’m doing my job right and just be a sponge. The more I can learn from them the better. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Peters added: “Tom is a young back-rower with plenty of potential, and we’re delighted to have him at the club.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him develop and strive to become a Super League player at Hull KR.”