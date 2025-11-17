St Helens drop loose-forward hint as squad numbers revealed

NEW St Helens coach Paul Rowley has given the vacant number 13 shirt to Australian arrival David Klemmer.

Established loose-forward Morgan Knowles has left the club for the NRL’s Dolphins, a significant blow considering he was first-choice pick for England in the Ashes and recently earned a fourth Super League Dream Team place.

Saints have recruited Joe Shorrocks, a versatile forward but utilised most at lock, from Rowley’s old club Salford Red Devils and retained previous understudy and club academy graduate Jake Wingfield.

But it’s Klemmer, who can play at either prop or loose-forward, who has been given Knowles’ squad number following his arrival at the Totally Wicked Stadium on a two-year deal from St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 31-year-old has 19 Australia caps – including one from the Kangaroos’ 2017 World Cup final win over England – and 260 NRL appearances to his name.

Other notable lines from Saints’ squad number release include the promotion of Harry Robertson to a starting figure (three) for the first time after a breakthrough campaign which saw him named Super League’s Young Player of the Year.

Former Salford men Deon Cross and Shane Wright have claimed numbers five and 12 respectively.

Youth products George Delaney (15) and George Whitby (17) have also moved up while new forward Jacob Host, previously of South Sydney Rabbitohs, will wear 14.

There are lower numbers for the other new signings, Shorrocks (22) and ex-Wigan Warriors winger Jacob Douglas (27).

Saints have left the number 25 unallocated, with the club stating that they “continue to actively explore markets”.

St Helens squad numbers: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 14 Jacob Host, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 Agnatius Paasi, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jake Burns, 24 Owen Dagnall, 26 Jacob Douglas, 27 Leon Cowen, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair.