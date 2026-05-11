Hull KR star charged following Challenge Cup semi-final whilst Jackson Hastings in hot water

HULL KR star James Batchelor has been charged with Grade B Head Contact from his side’s 32-12 win over Warrington Wolves at the weekend.

As such, Batchelor has received three penalty points, but has received no ban.

After investigation by the RFL Compliance Department into an incident in the Super League game between St Helens and Wigan Warriors (April 3), St Helens’ Jackson Hastings has also pleaded guilty to conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game after throwing a bottle back into the crowd.

Hastings has been sanctioned with a £500 fine suspended until the end of the 2027 season and will also carry out ten hours extra curriculum work within the St Helens Foundation.