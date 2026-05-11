1895 Cup quarter-final clash to be played at Wigan’s training base following safety-compliance work

WIDNES will play their 1895 Cup quarter-final cash with Newcastle on Sunday in front of a maximum 1,000 crowd at Robin Park Arena in Wigan, which the Super League Warriors use as their training base.

The relocation, a road journey of around 19 miles, for the all-ticket tie, which has a 3.00 kick-off, is due to the unavailability of the council-owned-and-operated DCBL Stadium in Widnes because of essential safety-compliance work under Martyn’s Law, which covers security measures against terror attacks, and other pre-planned events.

The Vikings, who explored a range of venue options, have apologised to supporters for any inconvenience caused.

“The (DCBL) stadium is undergoing essential public-address system installations required to meet Martyn’s Law compliance, alongside planned events,” said the Vikings.

“The stadium’s unavailability was communicated to the RFL ahead of fixture scheduling in November.

“The club have worked closely with a number of local clubs in an effort to stage the fixture as close to Widnes as possible.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Widnes RUFC, Runcorn Linnets (FC), Warrington Wolves, Warrington Town (FC), Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Newcastle Thunder and Halton Borough Council for the assistance and support they have provided throughout the process.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank supporters of both clubs for their understanding and continued support.”

Robin Park Arena is a multi-sport facility next to the Brick Community Stadium, which is home to Wigan’s Rugby League and football clubs.

The arena is also used by athletics club Wigan Harriers and has hosted large-scale concerts by the likes of Noel Gallagher, of Oasis fame, and Richard Ashcroft, who was lead vocalist with former high-profile Wigan band The Verve.

London Broncos will take a fourth match this year to Richmond Athletic Ground when they host Doncaster in the last eight on Sunday.

The Championship leaders have played all their home league matches, including the meeting with Midlands Hurricanes yesterday (Sunday, May 10) at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon.