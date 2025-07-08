Hull KR star Jez Litten on Shaun Wane’s message and Dean Hadley’s England absence

HULL KR hooker Jez Litten faces opposition from Daryl Clark, Brad O’Neill and Danny Walker, all of whom were selected in England coach Shaun Wane’s initial train-on squad released last week, if he is to be the man in possession of the hooker’s jersey to face Australia this autumn.

But what might clinch a place for Litten is his utility value, whereby he can step convincingly into a halfback role if the need arises. And Litten is happy to fall into line with whatever Wane demands.

“Shaun knows I can fill in and play at halfback if I need to, but I’m not sure what he thinks about that,” said Litten.

“I’ve spoken to Shaun and asked him what he wants from me and I’m just going to do that with Hull KR.

“It’s good to hear him speak because he’s such a passionate Englishman and a passionate coach.

“He sets out the standards that he lives by and there is no other option. You have to do that if you want to be in Shaun’s team.

“He’s said he’s going to be honest with us as players and he’s laid the law down, telling us that this is what we have to do and live by.

“And he’s told us not to be surprised if we’re not in the team if we’re not doing our job.

Some eyebrows were raised by the Robins having only four players in Wane’s squad, with backrower Dean Hadley thought to be particularly unlucky not to be in the squad. Does that motivate the players who haven’t been selected?

“We have a lot of boys playing the best rugby they have ever played and Deano is one of them,” said Litten.

“But it doesn’t matter whether you’re in the squad or not, because that squad isn’t the end squad that will be picked to play against Australia.

“As yet, no one has a right to say they will be playing against Australia. We have to keep working and playing hard, and if we continue what we have been doing at Hull KR, then I’m confident more of us will have a chance of being selected.”