Shaun Wane names 32-man England squad

ENGLAND Men Head Coach Shaun Wane has invited 32 players from the Betfred Super League to an off-feet squad session tomorrow as preparations continue for this autumn’s ABK Beer Ashes Series.

The 32 players invited include six who have yet to play for England: Hull KR’s James Batchelor, Morgan Gannon of Leeds Rhinos, Harry Robertson and George Delaney of St Helens, and Owen Trout of Leigh Leopards; as well as James McDonnell, the Rhinos forward who has switched allegiance to England after representing Ireland in the 2022 World Cup.

Matty Ashton and Danny Walker of Warrington Wolves, and Jack Welsby of St Helens, are also included even though all three are currently long-term injury absentees.

Shaun Wane said: “It’s been hard finding chances for the players to get together in such a busy Super League season, so it will be good for them to spend some time together thinking about the challenges ahead.

“We’ve built a tight England spirit over the three years since the World Cup campaign, with successful home series against Tonga and Samoa, and staying in touch with all the players as I do, I know there’s a hunger and desperation to be involved against Australia at the end of this year.

“Bringing in some new faces who haven’t played for me before will show the competition for places that we have, especially when you add in the players we have available in the NRL – and I’ve always said it’s up to the players to show me what they can do with their performances on a weekly basis.”

Betfred Super League England Men Squad:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), James Batchelor (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), George Delaney (St Helens), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).