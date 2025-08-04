Hull KR suffer major disciplinary blow as six Super League players charged

HULL KR halfback Tyrone May has been suspended for two matches.

May was sent to the sin bin in the first half of the Robins’ 74-12 victory at Salford Red Devils on Thursday for dissent following a Justin Sangaré try.

The match review panel have charged the 29-year-old with Grade D questioning the integrity of a match official, carrying twelve penalty points.

May will miss not only the Super League leaders’ home clash with Castleford Tigers this Saturday, but also their crunch tie with nearest challengers Wigan Warriors the following Friday, (August 15).

He is the only player to receive a suspension following the split round 20, although Hull KR team-mate Michael McIlorum earned a penalty point for Grade A head contact.

Brodie Croft has been given three penalty points for the trip which saw him yellow carded in Leeds Rhinos’ loss to Wakefield Trinity.

Ryan Matterson accumulated three points on his Warrington Wolves debut for a late tackle, with Leigh Leopards’ Tesi Niu receiving one for the same offence.

And Matt Frawley was given three penalty points by the panel for head contact in Huddersfield Giants’ win at Hull FC.

Match review panel sanctions:

Tyrone May (Hull KR) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade D Questioning the Integrity of a Match Official – 2 match suspension – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 13

Michael McIlorum (Hull KR) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Matt Frawley (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Trip – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ryan Matterson (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1