Oldham and Castleford Tigers to face off in Spain

OLDHAM have announced they will be heading to Spain over the winter to play a pre-season fixture against Castleford Tigers.

The game will be played in Benidorm on January 10, 2026, as part of a week-long ‘Benidorm Bash’ festival, with events commencing on Tuesday 6.

The festival will include opening and closing parties, nines competitions, beach rugby, a legends dinner and more.

It’s the second year running that Castleford will head to Spain’s western coast, after playing against local side Valencia Huracanes this January as part of a pre-season trip.

Tickets are now available to purchase here with further details to be released in due course.