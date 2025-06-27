Hull KR sweep aside Wakefield Trinity to make club history

HULL KR 34 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 10

ARINDAM REJ, Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday

TOM DAVIES’ hat-trick of tries helped table-topping Hull KR secure their most successful start ever to a league season, as they made it 15 wins and one defeat out of 16.

Hull KR now have nine Super League wins in a row – and eleven in all competitions – and were impressive overall in seeing off the threat of a Wakefield team who had just beaten Wigan in the previous round.

There were moments of skill and class to applaud as they ran in six tries, and carried on looking like a title-contending force following on from their Challenge Cup final win.

After a hard-fought first half here, Wakefield lost injured Jake Trueman at half-time, then there were 22 unanswered points for the Robins in the second half.

There had been eye-catching news on the Robins’ teamsheet with Rhyse Martin and Joe Burgess both back in the starting line-up – while injury-affected Wakefield started with Jay Pitts in the front row and Cameron Scott in the back row.

Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten’s troublesome kicks in open play helped put Wakefield on the back foot early on. Former Hull KR player Corey Hall then came close to a try against the run of play, after Burgess could not deal with a Scott kick, but failed to ground.

Another Lewis kick led to a goal-line drop-out, and Rovers profited when the returning Martin flung out a pass then in-form Davies pounced from close range by spinning and touching down to score the match’s first try.

Prolific point-scorer Arthur Mourgue nailed a tricky conversion attempt – the first of five successes – to extend the home side’s lead.

Wakefield went for a short kick-off and it later paid off, with a well-worked passing move culminating in Trueman delivering a brilliant pass out wide for Tom Johnstone to cruise over, before Max Jowitt kicked the extras.

Liam Hood was making a big impact – and the visitors then delivered a second quick blow in succession when more classy hands ended in Hall touching down this time to put Daryl Powell’s men in front.

But the Robins showed their own class to regain the lead as Lewis’ tricky feet teed up Jack Broadbent, who quickly shifted the ball over to Burgess for a finish in the left-hand corner, then Mourgue kicked well to make it 12-10 to his team.

There could have been more damage before the break but Davies, close to the line with ball in hand, was tackled by Jowitt into touch.

After the impressive first period, there was an untidy start to the second half, but Lewis added some welcome skill for the Robins as he swerved beyond two attempted tackles and dumped the ball down for a try.

And the lead was stretched further when Peta Hiku set up Davies who showed nice footwork and movement to scamper over for his second try.

Wakefield tried to reply swiftly with Scott kicking forward towards the danger zone and chasing when he was pulled back by Lewis, leading to the Man of Steel being sin-binned.

And there was another threat to the Robins when Hood tried to ground but was held up, with the defence deserving praise.

Wakefield were looking frustrated during that period with a man advantage and there was some needle on show between Josh Griffin and Dean Hadley, then Hall and Broadbent.

It got worse for Wakefield before Lewis returned to the field as Broadbent’s dash laid the platform for a sweeping move that ended in Davies snatching his hat-trick try.

Hull KR enjoyed themselves in the closing stages and try number six came when Hiku went over after a stunning assist from Lewis, who produced a well-judged run and pass to supply him.

GAMESTAR: Tom Davies’ hat-trick was a reward for his instincts and predatory abilities close to the try line.

GAMEBREAKER: Wakefield failed to take advantage of Rovers being a man down with Mikey Lewis in the sin bin – and it was game over when Davies sealed a hat-trick during that phase of the game.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Mikey Lewis made a well-timed run then, while falling, deftly tossed out a pass for Peta Hiku to score a try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tom Davies (Hull KR)

2 pts Jez Litten (Hull KR)

1 pt Liam Hood (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

18 Jack Broadbent

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

11 Dean Hadley

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

21 Jack Brown

25 Bill Leyland

18th man (not used)

24 Eribe Doro

Also in 21-man squad

27 Leon Ruan

36 Noah Booth

33 Harvey Horne

Tries: Davies (20, 48, 62), Burgess (34), Lewis (45), Hiku (67)

Goals: Mourgue 5/6

Sin bin: Lewis (54) – professional foul

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

31 Caius Faatili

28 Harvey Smith

13 Jay Pitts

11 Seth Nikotemo

3 Cameron Scott

12 Josh Griffin

Subs (all used)

9 Liam Hood

18 Isaiah Vagana

23 Josh Rourke

25 Jack Croft

18th man (not used)

33 Noah High

Also in 21-man squad

14 Thomas Doyle

30 Jayden Myers

35 Ellis Lingard

Tries: Johnstone (23), Hall (30)

Goals: Jowitt 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10, 12-10; 18-10, 24-10, 30-10, 34-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Tom Davies; Trinity: Liam Hood

Penalty count: 5-2

Half-time: 12-10

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 11,146