Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor set to be left out of extended England squad

LEEDS RHINOS star Jake Connor is set to be left out of Shaun Wane’s extended England squad.

National team boss Wane is to name a group of up to 32 players on Monday in preparation for this autumn’s home Ashes series.

But Man of Steel leader Connor will not be among his selection, Total Rugby League understands.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been capped since the 2019 Great Britain tour of the southern hemisphere, while all five of his past England appearances came the previous year.

But Connor hasn’t featured internationally since Wane took over in 2020 and that run looks set to continue despite his noteworthy form since joining Leeds from Huddersfield Giants ahead of this season.

While exclusion does not rule Connor out of a place in the three-match series with Australia, it does indicate he remains firmly outside the coach’s thinking.

Meanwhile, Harry Robertson is expected to feature in the squad after a breakthrough year for St Helens’ 19-year-old versatile back, alongside fellow uncapped player Owen Trout of Leigh Leopards.

There are no plans for England training sessions before the end of the season, but the named squad will meet on Tuesday.

No internationals will be played before the first Ashes game at Wembley on October 25, with a mid-season fixture removed from the calendar this year and no plans for a warm-up fixture immediately before taking on Australia.