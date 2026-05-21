Hull KR thrash youthful Wigan Warriors

HULL KR 62 WIGAN WARRIORS 4

DAVE CRAVEN, Sewell Group Craven Park, Thursday

IT’S safe to say the next time these clubs meet, the contest will be much closer.

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors face each other in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Saturday week.

But tonight, their Super League game – the first time they had clashed since Rovers triumphed in October’s Grand Final – turned into something far less grandiose.

Willie Peters’ side ran amok, scoring 11 tries including a Mikey Lewis hat-trick, against a youthful Wigan outfit who had ten debutants including teenage centre George O’Loughlin, son of ex-Wigan and England captain Sean O’Loughlin.

The decision of Matt Peet to omit the bulk of his Wembley squad has caused widespread criticism.

But the RFL, having sought a response from the club earlier this week, are satisfied there’s been no breach of the Operational Rules by Wigan.

Either way, those rookies who took to the field, nine of whom came through the club’s academy system, will not forget this evening.

Stand-off Charlie Yeomans, 20, and centre Finlay Yeomans, 18, became the first set of brothers to debut for the club in the same game.

There was also a maiden appearance for Lukas Mason, son of former Huddersfield Giants and St Helens prop Keith Mason.

Nathan Lowe, Austin Daniel, Lewis Daniels, Finn McMillan, Shea O’Connor and Kalum Rathbone were the others handed their big chance by Peet.

Nineteen year-old Taylor Kerr, a comparative veteran, became Wigan’s youngest captain since the great Andy Farrell.

Warriors do, however, have one looming concern: prop Sam Eseh, one of only three regulars alongside Patrick Mago and Kerr, may fear Monday’s match review panel after he was penalised for a dangerous tackle in the 66th minute.

In stark contrast to the visitors’ line-up, Peters went strong: Joe Burgess and Tyrone May were his only likely Wembley starters to not feature.

It was no surprise the treble-winners soon started racking up their biggest-ever Super League victory over these opponents.

Rovers took just three minutes to take the lead, Lewis darting through some hesitant goalline defence.

He was in for his second almost straight from the restart as KR’s own debutant Ryan Hampshire and Peta Hiku unleashed Tom Davies down the right flank.

Davies got one of his own before Lewis completed his hat-trick inside 18 minutes after Jai Whitbread’s quick play-the-ball.

Jez Litten was next on the scoresheet before the England hooker turned provider to usher Whitbread over.

Martin still had time to get over after slipping Mason’s tackle and he slotted his seventh conversion for a 42-0 interval lead.

Wigan did at least enjoy a breakthrough at the start of the second period.

When Jack Broadbent spilled Lewis’ pass, 20 year-old winger Lowe picked up and raced 60 metres to score a memorable debut try.

Normal service soon resumed though, Dean Hadley crossing on his 150th Robins’ appearance [although he came off injured near the end] and Noah Booth scoring after a lovely break from Broadbent.

Impressive Broadbent got one of his own just after the hour mark, which was when Peters decided to bring off captain Elliot Minchella and Lewis in readiness for Wembley.

Sam Luckley rounded off the rout, Martin finishing with nine goals.

GAMESTAR: Jack Broadbent toyed with Wigan for most of the evening.

GAMEBREAKER: Once Matt Peet named his 21-man squad on Tuesday, this was only going to end one way.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Wigan youngster Nathan Lowe racing away for his debut try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

2 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt Jez Litten (Hull KR)

ROVERS

14 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

21 Noah Booth

6 Mikey Lewis

34 Ryan Hampshire (D)

8 Sauaso Sue

19 Karl Lawton

11 Dean Hadley

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

10 Tom Amone

15 Sam Luckley

18 Jack Brown

18th man (not used)

Bill Leyland

Also in 21-man squad

7 Tyrone May

20 Jordan Dezaria

26 Harvey Horne

Tries: Lewis (3, 5, 18), Davies (10), Litten (28), Whitbread (36), Martin (40), Hadley (54), Booth (59), Broadbent (63), Luckley (77)

Goals: Martin 9/11

WARRIORS

37 Josh Cartwright

26 Nathan Lowe (D)

34 Finlay Yeomans (D)

33 George O’Loughlin (D)

38 Austin Daniel (D)

36 George Marsden

39 Charlie Yeomans (D)

20 Sam Eseh Jr

22 Tom Forber

23 Kian McDermott

40 Lewis Daniels (D)

27 Lukas Mason (D)

25 Taylor Kerr

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

35 Finn McMillan (D)

41 Shea O’Connor (D)

42 Kalum Rathbone (D)

18th man (not used)

28 Noah Hodkinson

Also in 21-man squad

2 Zach Eckersley

11 Junior Nsemba

20 Jack Farrimond

Tries: Lowe (43)

Goals: Marsden 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0; 42-4, 48-4, 52-4, 58-4, 62-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Jack Broadbent; Warriors: Taylor Kerr



Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 42-0

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: