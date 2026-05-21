Matt Peet explains major Wigan Warriors changes

MATT PEET has explained the major changes he has made to the Wigan Warriors line-up tonight away at Hull KR.

Peet’s squad selection – released earlier this week – raised a number of eyebrows with as many as ten debutants taking to the field at Craven Park tonight.

On the other hand, Hull KR boss Willie Peters made just three changes to his starting line-up..

And now Peet has revealed why he has made wholesale changes with a Challenge Cup Final against KR coming up next weekend.

“It was about a few lads carrying knocks and a lot of my lads have played a lot of minutes this time this season,” Peet said on Sky Sports.

“It gives me the chance to look at the next crop of youngsters and I can’t wait.

“I wasn’t surprised Willie has put a strong team out, I’ve been there myself.

“There’s no right or wrong way to approach this. Every club has the right to approach this as they feel best.

“I understand they are favourites.”