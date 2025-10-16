Hull KR top the table as full 2025 club gradings revealed

HULL KR have come top of this year’s club gradings – while Bradford Bulls’ promotion to Super League has been confirmed.

The Robins are top with 17.85 points out of 20 following their treble-winning campaign – the highest received by any club since the introduction of grading.

Bradford come tenth and replace Salford Red Devils – down in 15th – in the first tier next season.

The 11 other existing Super League sides have all retained their places.

An independent panel will decide tomorrow (Friday, 10am) two further clubs for an expanded 14-team top division.

Hull KR lead Leeds Rhinos at the head of the table, pushing St Helens and Wigan Warriors – last year’s top two – down to third and fourth respectively.

Leigh Leopards have risen to fifth while Hull FC have moved up a place to ninth and secured Grade A status this time around.

Castleford Tigers drop from Grade A to B, but both they and Huddersfield Giants have comfortably kept their Super League places.

Toulouse Olympique and York Knights are in 13th and 14th positions, the latter rising one place, ahead of the panel decision on additional clubs to promote.

But another leading contender, London Broncos, fell two places to 16th.

All of the clubs is contention for the extra Super League places received B grades, with Widnes Vikings 19th (up three), Doncaster 23rd (no change) and Oldham 24th (up three and progress from Grade C).

Keighley Cougars and Newcastle Thunder have not received scores, after failing to submit the necessary information by the deadline.

Club gradings:

1 Hull KR 17.85 (A)

2 Leeds Rhinos 17.28 (A)

3 St Helens 16.74 (A)

4 Wigan Warriors 16.37 (A)

5 Leigh Leopards 16.33 (A)

6 Warrington Wolves 16.26 (A)

7 Catalans Dragons 16.11 (A)

8 Wakefield Trinity 15.47 (A)

9 Hull FC 15.06 (A)

10 Bradford Bulls 14.81 (B)

11 Castleford Tigers 14.66 (B)

12 Huddersfield Giants 14.65 (B)

13 Toulouse Olympique 13.25 (B)

14 York Knights 13.04 (B)

15 Salford Red Devils 12.65 (B)

16 London Broncos 11.65 (B)

17 Featherstone Rovers 9.75 (B)

18 Barrow Raiders 9.62 (B)

19 Widnes Vikings 9.39 (B)

20 Sheffield Eagles 8.47 (B)

21 Batley Bulldogs 8.16 (B)

22 Halifax Panthers 8.15 (B)

23 Doncaster 7.85 (B)

24 Oldham 7.51 (B)

25 Hunslet 6.87 (C)

26 Dewsbury Rams 6.74 (C)

27 Workington Town 6.57 (C)

28 Swinton Lions 6.54 (C)

29 Whitehaven 6.23 (C)

30 Rochdale Hornets 5.52 (C)

31 Goole Vikings 5.46 (C)

32 Midlands Hurricanes 4.89 (C)

33 North Wales Crusaders 4.88 (C)

34 Keighley Cougars N/A

34 Newcastle Thunder N/A