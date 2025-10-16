Who are the big risers and fallers in the grading table?

THE grades are in for this year, with Hull KR top of the table and Bradford Bulls replacing Salford Red Devils in Super League.

But which clubs have enjoyed the biggest growth in points in the last year, and who has lost the most?

The winners

Bradford Bulls (+2.66)

Bradford have enjoyed superb growth in their score thanks to a laser focus on getting the maximum number of points to earn a return to Super League after an 11-year exile. Their improvements can be seen here.

Hull KR (+1.88)

With 17.85 points, Hull KR have the highest score any club has achieved in the short history of grading. On-field performance, including bonus points for their treble trophy success, has driven a rapid growth.

Leigh Leopards (+1.2)

After earning 2.68 additional points last year compared to the indicative scores first released in 2023, Leigh continued their phenomenal rise across the board with an extra 1.2 points putting them fifth, just 0.04 behind rivals Wigan Warriors.

The losers

Barrow Raiders (-1.6)

The biggest fall of all was experienced by Barrow, with the bulk of their lost points coming, like for many Championship and League One outfits, in the fandom category where thresholds for points increased significantly.

Salford Red Devils (-1.32)

Financial crisis club Salford are out of Super League after falling from 12th in the grading table last year to 15th. Where they lost their points is explained here.

London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers (-1)

Both London and Featherstone lost a whole point on their scores from 2024. The Broncos gained more than four points last time but lost some of their progress after relegation from Super League. Featherstone’s score – like that of Salford and Halifax Panthers – is subject to HMRC hearings.

Here is the change in each club’s placings, and points, from 2024 to 2025:

1 Hull KR (+4 places) (+1.88 points)

2 Leeds Rhinos (+1) (+0.44)

3 St Helens (-2) (-0.28)

4 Wigan Warriors (-2) (-0.54)

5 Leigh Leopards (+2) (+1.2)

6 Warrington Wolves (-2) (-0.01)

7 Catalans Dragons (-1) (+0.59)

8 Wakefield Trinity (nc) (+0.38)

9 Hull FC (+1) (+0.55)

10 Bradford Bulls (+6) (+2.66)

11 Castleford Tigers (-2) (-0.36)

12 Huddersfield Giants (-1) (+0.17)

13 Toulouse Olympique (nc) (-0.33)

14 York Knights (+1) (+0.62)

15 Salford Red Devils (-3) (-1.32)

16 London Broncos (-2) (-1)

17 Featherstone Rovers (+1) (-1)

18 Barrow Raiders (-1) (-1.6)

19 Widnes Vikings (+3) (+0.79)

20 Sheffield Eagles (+1) (-0.3)

21 Batley Bulldogs (N/A)

22 Halifax Panthers (-2) (-0.64)

23 Doncaster (nc) (+0.33)

24 Oldham (+3) (+0.51)

25 Hunslet (+3) (+0.11)

26 Dewsbury Rams (nc) (-0.39)

27 Workington Town (-3) (-0.69)

28 Swinton Lions (-3) (-0.61)

29 Whitehaven (N/A)

30 Rochdale Hornets (-1) (-0.95)

31 Goole Vikings (N/A)

32 Midlands Hurricanes (-2) (-0.77)

33 North Wales Crusaders (N/A)

34 Keighley Cougars (N/A)

34 Newcastle Thunder (N/A)

*Batley, Goole and Whitehaven did not receive scores in 2024. Keighley and Newcastle have not received scores in 2025.