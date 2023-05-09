Hull KR trio set to exit Super League club at the end of the season confirms Willie Peters

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed that three of his current squad will leave Craven Park at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

With Rovers well entrenched inside the top four, there has speculation surrounding potential incomings and outgoings at the club.

And Peters has now revealed that conversations are ongoing to nail down some stars’ futures but not others.

“The experienced and older guys we’re having ongoing conversations with at the moment, Skidz (Shaun Kenny-Dowall), (Kane) Linnett and (Lachlan) Coote,” Peters said.

“Ethan Ryan and Jimmy Keinhorst are looking at other opportunities elsewhere.”

Peters then confirmed he expected both Ryan and Keinhorst to move on as well as Sam Wood. “Yes I expect them to move.

“Sam Wood is the other, We have had some conversations and he wants to be a first-team centre in the future.

“Sam is a very good player, and he will be for the rest of the season. I can’t guarantee Sam Wood he will be a starting centre.”