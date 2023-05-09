Leigh Leopards’ Love Island star Keanan Brand set for short-term loan move

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that Love Island star Keanan Brand is set for a short-term loan move.

Brand, who returned to the Lancashire club following his short stint on the hit ITV2 show, was recovering from a double hernia operation before he went on the show, but Lam has revealed that he will be going to Barrow Raiders.

“Keanan Brand will go out on loan to Barrow for two weeks,” Lam said. “When he left to go on Love Island he wasn’t quite fit.

“We had conversations about him having the opportunity for him to do that and we weer supportive of that as a club for him to go on Love Island.

“The deal was for him to come back to us and for him to put his head down in a six week period. He has been training really well so I am excited to watch him play for Barrow.”

Despite having one of the smallest squads in Super League, the Leopards currently sit inside the play-offs but Lam has paid tribute to the small squad and why it can be a benefit.

“We’ve got the smallest squad in Super League but I think they are all playing decent rugby because they have played decent minutes and touch wood everything goes well for us.

“You play your best rugby when you are picking the same 17 each week and any coach in Super League will tell you that but we are getting by.”

In terms of injuries, Jack Hughes and Joe Wardle will remain out for the foreseeable but Ben Nakubuwai could return from injury.

“Ben Nakubuwai will come into consideration but we will make that decision as the week unfolds me.

“Jack Hughes is anywhere between two and four weeks, that’s his target. He brings a lot of experience to the team as a leader and a voice.

“Joe Wardle is about late June and early July so he is long-term with that pec issue.”