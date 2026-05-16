Hull KR withstand terrific Leigh Leopards fightback

LEIGH LEOPARDS 16 HULL KR 20

DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Saturday

HULL KR showed their Super League title credentials, just holding off a rousing fightback from the Leigh Leopards.

In a result that saw them show defensive grit, determination and some excellent kicking from the likes of Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May, Rovers were just able to keep ahead to win a pulsating encounter.

A late change saw Tesi Niu drop out with Innes Senior in the centres and AJ Towse on the left wing.

Early errors dogged both sides before Rhyse Martin opened the scoring after five minutes with a penalty after Leigh had been ruled offside.

But, it was the hosts that scored the first try after 15 minutes when sprightly play from Edwin Ipape, Isaac Liu and Adam Cook paved the way for Jacob Alick-Wiencke to score to the right of the posts and Cook goaled for a 6-2 advantage.

Leigh were on top for a spell but the Robins had three sets in succession and finally broke through in the form of Peta Hiku from Tyrone May’s pass. Martin’s goal gave the visitors a narrow advantage at 6-8.

On the half-hour, Rovers went back-to-back with soft hands from May and Arthur Morgue as Hiku put Tom Davies in at the corner and Martin converted superbly to make it 6-14.

Hull KR continued their purple patch with another try in the 37th minute when Morgue zipped through from close range. Martin goaled once more to rack up a 6-20 scoreline.

As the seconds ticked down on the half, Lewis was sinbinned but Cook couldn’t add the penalty goal from 40 metres.

It was a scrappy start to the second-half with both sides using up their Captain’s Challenge.

Umyla Hanley was hauled down close after 47 minutes and Cook’s high kick was simply defused by Joe Burgess.

On the hour, Leigh tried to increase the pace of their attack but it looked disjointed as the Robins lost Morgue to injury. The Leopards forced a drop out but Davies came away with the ball to relieve any danger.

Suddenly, things began to click, with breaks and half-breaks going the Leopards’ way. Josh Charnley breathed new fire into the contest with a great finish after Hanley’s flick offload, but Cook couldn’t convert in the 68th minute.

The momentum was now with the hosts and they launched a late bid for the game with nine minutes to go, Edwin Ipape feeding Jack Hughes to the line after good runs from Senior and AJ Towse. Cook goaled to close the deficit to four points.

With four minutes remaining Leigh blasted downfield with Hanley but Cook couldn’t hold Alick-Wiencke’s inside pass.

A wonderful chip and chase from Ipape almost resulted in points but Burgess came in with a thumping tackle on Lam.

In the final seconds Leigh launched another breath-taking attack but Rovers were just able to disrupt enough to take the points.

GAMESTAR: Tyrone May controlled the game.

GAMEBREAKER: The timely disruption on full time just stopped Leigh from completing a memorable comeback.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The flying Joe Burgess tackle to dislodge the ball from Adrian Lam’s grasp.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Tyrone May (Hull KR)

2 pts – Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

1 pt – Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

1 David Armstrong

20 AJ Towse

19 Innes Senior

4 Umyla Hanley

5 Josh Charnley

6 Adam Cook

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Joe Ofahengaue

9 Edwin Ipape

12 Owen Trout

11 Frankie Halton

15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

17 Liam Horne

18 Bailey Hodgson

22 Jack Hughes

25 Louis Brogan

18th man (not used)

21 Gareth O’Brien

Tries: Alick-Wiencke (15), Charnley (68), Hughes (71)

Goals: Cook 2/4

ROVERS

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

19 Karl Lawton

10 Tom Amone

11 Dean Hadley

17 Rhyse Martin

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

14 Jack Broadbent

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

18th man (not used)

21 Noah Booth

Tries: Hiku (29), Davies (32), Morgue (37)

Goals: Martin 4/4

Sin bin: Lewis (40) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 6-2, 6-8, 6-14, 6-20; 10-20, 16-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Leopards: Joe Ofahengaue; Rovers: Tyrone May

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 6-20

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 9,028