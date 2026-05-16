Hull KR withstand terrific Leigh Leopards fightback

LEIGH LEOPARDS 16 HULL KR 20
DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Saturday
HULL KR showed their Super League title credentials, just holding off a rousing fightback from the Leigh Leopards.
In a result that saw them show defensive grit, determination and some excellent kicking from the likes of Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May, Rovers were just able to keep ahead to win a pulsating encounter.
A late change saw Tesi Niu drop out with Innes Senior in the centres and AJ Towse on the left wing.
Early errors dogged both sides before Rhyse Martin opened the scoring after five minutes with a penalty after Leigh had been ruled offside.
But, it was the hosts that scored the first try after 15 minutes when sprightly play from Edwin Ipape, Isaac Liu and Adam Cook paved the way for Jacob Alick-Wiencke to score to the right of the posts and Cook goaled for a 6-2 advantage.
Leigh were on top for a spell but the Robins had three sets in succession and finally broke through in the form of Peta Hiku from Tyrone May’s pass. Martin’s goal gave the visitors a narrow advantage at 6-8.
On the half-hour, Rovers went back-to-back with soft hands from May and Arthur Morgue as Hiku put Tom Davies in at the corner and Martin converted superbly to make it 6-14.
Hull KR continued their purple patch with another try in the 37th minute when Morgue zipped through from close range. Martin goaled once more to rack up a 6-20 scoreline.
As the seconds ticked down on the half, Lewis was sinbinned but Cook couldn’t add the penalty goal from 40 metres.
It was a scrappy start to the second-half with both sides using up their Captain’s Challenge.
Umyla Hanley was hauled down close after 47 minutes and Cook’s high kick was simply defused by Joe Burgess.
On the hour, Leigh tried to increase the pace of their attack but it looked disjointed as the Robins lost Morgue to injury. The Leopards forced a drop out but Davies came away with the ball to relieve any danger.
Suddenly, things began to click, with breaks and half-breaks going the Leopards’ way. Josh Charnley breathed new fire into the contest with a great finish after Hanley’s flick offload, but Cook couldn’t convert in the 68th minute.
The momentum was now with the hosts and they launched a late bid for the game with nine minutes to go, Edwin Ipape feeding Jack Hughes to the line after good runs from Senior and AJ Towse. Cook goaled to close the deficit to four points.
With four minutes remaining Leigh blasted downfield with Hanley but Cook couldn’t hold Alick-Wiencke’s inside pass.
A wonderful chip and chase from Ipape almost resulted in points but Burgess came in with a thumping tackle on Lam.
In the final seconds Leigh launched another breath-taking attack but Rovers were just able to disrupt enough to take the points.
GAMESTAR: Tyrone May controlled the game.
GAMEBREAKER: The timely disruption on full time just stopped Leigh from completing a memorable comeback.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: The flying Joe Burgess tackle to dislodge the ball from Adrian Lam’s grasp.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts – Tyrone May (Hull KR)
2 pts – Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)
1 pt – Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)
MATCHFACTS
LEOPARDS
1 David Armstrong
20 AJ Towse
19 Innes Senior
4 Umyla Hanley
5 Josh Charnley
6 Adam Cook
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Joe Ofahengaue
9 Edwin Ipape
12 Owen Trout
11 Frankie Halton
15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke
13 Isaac Liu
Subs (all used)
17 Liam Horne
18 Bailey Hodgson
22 Jack Hughes
25 Louis Brogan
18th man (not used)
21 Gareth O’Brien
Tries: Alick-Wiencke (15), Charnley (68), Hughes (71)
Goals: Cook 2/4
ROVERS
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Peta Hiku
4 Oliver Gildart
5 Joe Burgess
6 Mikey Lewis
7 Tyrone May
8 Sauaso Sue
19 Karl Lawton
10 Tom Amone
11 Dean Hadley
17 Rhyse Martin
13 Elliot Minchella
Subs (all used)
9 Jez Litten
14 Jack Broadbent
15 Sam Luckley
16 Jai Whitbread
18th man (not used)
21 Noah Booth
Tries: Hiku (29), Davies (32), Morgue (37)
Goals: Martin 4/4
Sin bin: Lewis (40) – professional foul
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 6-2, 6-8, 6-14, 6-20; 10-20, 16-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Leopards: Joe Ofahengaue; Rovers: Tyrone May
Penalty count: 6-5
Half-time: 6-20
Referee: Jack Smith
Attendance: 9,028