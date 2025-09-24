Hull KR’s Dean Hadley believes he can make England squad as he responds to Shaun Wane comments

HULL KR forward Dean Hadley has backed himself to make the England squad at the end of the year for the upcoming Ashes Test Series against Australia.

It will be the first time that Australia has toured UK shores for over two decades, and England boss Shaun Wane must pick a side that he feels is capable of causing an upset.

Hadley’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed by those watching rugby league in 2025, with the back-rower earning a place in the Super League Dream Team.

And that noise has led to some calls for Hadley to be included in the England squad, with head coach Willie Peters also vouching for the 33-year-old.

“I always back myself personally. I always have full confidence in myself. It’s nice when you’ve got your coach and other people supporting you with that,” Hadley told League Express.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about or focusing on but every week it’s about Hull KR and doing my job. We’ve got to be on it because we’ve got a really good squad.

“We’ve got forwards that are missing out and who would get in other teams in the competition so I’ve got to be on it every week.”

However, Hadley will need to win over Wane, who said earlier in the year about the 33-year-old: “I’m just looking at us playing Australia at Wembley and seeing him in there. He could probably hack it. But he might not hack it. That’s just my personal choice.”

Now Hadley himself has responded.

“I didn’t take much notice of it to be honest. Sometimes things can be taken out of context and not come across in the way he meant it,” the Hull KR man continued.

“For him to even mention me must mean I am doing something right so I will take that as a positive.

“My name has been bandied about more this year and that’s a positive. That means I am doing well at my club and that’s my main focus.”