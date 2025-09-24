Tino Fa’asuamaleaui commits to Australia in big Ashes boost

GOLD COAST TITANS forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has committed to Australia in a significant boost for their upcoming Ashes tour of England.

Fa’asuamaleaui has been linked for some time with a switch to Samoa, for whom he made his international debut in 2019 and qualifies through his father.

He changed allegiance for the 2022 World Cup and played in the Kangaroos’ victory over Samoa in the final at Old Trafford.

After taking his tally of Australia caps to seven in the following year’s Pacific Championships, Fa’asuamaleaui missed last season’s international action because of a knee injury.

But he has freshly committed to Australia, who will be led by new coach Kevin Walters for the first Ashes series since 2003, in a social media video.

The 25-year-old explained: “To be a part of the Ashes tour over in England, the first time in a long time, it is a bit of history, and it is something that I really want to be a part of.

“Obviously, I have got unfinished business with the green and gold in the fashion that we lost in (2023, a record 30-0 loss to New Zealand in the Pacific Championships final).

“I am very, very grateful to be on that tour. I can’t wait for what’s ahead and I can’t wait to put that jersey back on.”

Walters has had to deal with a number of wavering players, including star Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas who confirmed a change of allegiance to Samoa last month.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was also said to be set to commit to the Pacific nation, although a knee injury suffered in the Dolphins’ final game of the NRL season has now ruled the fullback out for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile Cronulla Sharks hooker Blayke Brailey and young Canberra Raiders halfback Ethan Strange, who are both eligible to play for England, have stated that they want to represent home country Australia instead.

The Ashes begins at Wembley on October 25, before further matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool (November 1) and Leeds’ AMT Headingley (November 8).