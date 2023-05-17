Hull KR’s Frankie Halton makes immediate move to Super League rivals

HULL KR can confirm the club have granted Frankie Halton’s requested release from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect.

From that, Halton has now joined Super League rivals Leigh Leopards.

Halton joined the Robins ahead of the 2022 season from Featherstone Rovers. The Ireland international leaves the Robins after making 27 appearances for the club, scoring seven tries.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters added: ‘Frankie came to me a few weeks back to request his release. After internal discussions, we have decided Frankie’s release was the best outcome for him and the club moving forward.

‘I would like to wish Frankie all the best in the future and thank him for his contribution to the club.’