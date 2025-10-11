Super League Grand Final attracts best attendance in eight years

THE Super League Grand Final has attracted its highest attendance in eight years.

There were 68,853 present at Old Trafford as Hull KR beat Wigan Warriors 24-6 to win the title.

That was more than 600 up on the previous year’s final between the same two sides.

And it’s the best figure since 2017, when 72,827 watched Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “To have attracted an attendance of over 68,000 for the second consecutive year underlines the place of Grand Final night at Old Trafford in the sporting calendar, and completes a landmark 30th Super League season in fitting style.”

Grand Final attendances:

(all played at Old Trafford unless stated)

1998 Wigan Warriors 10, Leeds Rhinos 4 (Attendance: 43,553)

1999 St Helens 8, Bradford Bulls 6 (Attendance: 50,717)

2000 St Helens 29, Wigan Warriors 16 (Attendance: 58,132)

2001 Bradford Bulls 37, Wigan Warriors 6 (Attendance: 60,164)

2002 St Helens 19, Bradford Bulls 18 (Attendance: 61,138)

2003 Bradford Bulls 25, Wigan Warriors 12 (Attendance: 65,537)

2004 Leeds Rhinos 16, Bradford Bulls 8 (Attendance: 65,537)

2005 Bradford Bulls 15, Leeds Rhinos 6 (Attendance: 65,537)

2006 St Helens 26, Hull FC 4 (Attendance: 72,582)

2007 Leeds Rhinos 33, St Helens 6 (Attendance: 71,352)

2008 Leeds Rhinos 24, St Helens 16 (Attendance: 68,810)

2009 Leeds Rhinos 18, St Helens 10 (Attendance: 63,259)

2010 Wigan Warriors 22, St Helens 10 (Attendance: 71,526)

2011 Leeds Rhinos 32, St Helens 16 (Attendance: 69,107)

2012 Leeds Rhinos 26, Warrington Wolves 18 (Attendance: 70,676)

2013 Wigan Warriors 30, Warrington Wolves 16 (Attendance: 66,281)

2014 St Helens 14, Wigan Warriors 6 (Attendance: 70,102)

2015 Leeds Rhinos 22, Wigan Warriors 20 (Attendance: 73,512)

2016 Wigan Warriors 12, Warrington Wolves 6 (Attendance: 70,202)

2017 Leeds Rhinos 24, Castleford Tigers 6 (Attendance: 72,827)

2018 Wigan Warriors 12, Warrington Wolves 4 (Attendance: 64,892)

2019 St Helens 23, Salford Red Devils 6 (Attendance: 64,102)

2020 St Helens 8, Wigan Warriors 4 (Attendance: N/A – behind closed doors) (at KCOM Stadium, Hull)

2021 St Helens 12, Catalans Dragons 10 (Attendance: 45,177)

2022 St Helens 24, Leeds Rhinos 12 (Attendance: 60,783)

2023 Wigan Warriors 10, Catalans Dragons 2 (Attendance: 58,137)

2024 Wigan Warriors 9, Hull KR 2 (Attendance: 68,173)

2025 Hull KR 24 Wigan Warriors 6 (Attendance: 68,853)