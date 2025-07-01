Hull KR’s Peta Hiku speaks on his international future

HULL KR centre Peta Hiku was part of the team that won a historic Challenge Cup Final at Wembley earlier this month.

And, like his team-mates, his aim now is to win one or both of the remaining two major trophies – the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title at Old Trafford.

And Hiku could potentially be in line for a fourth trophy if he can repeat his selection for the New Zealand national team that came last year, when he was the only Super League player to be selected for the Kiwis in the Pacific Cup competition.

“Winning a trophy is what everybody who plays the game wants to do. And once you win one, it just fuels the desire to win more,” says Hiku.

And if he were in the New Zealand squad again this year to face Samoa and Tonga, he could potentially be in a unique position to win four trophies in one Rugby League season.

“I’d love to be a part of it again but I’m not going to hold my breath,” added Hiku.

“Obviously, the legs are getting a bit old but it would be awesome to be a part of it again. If they need me I’ll be the first to put my hand up if they give me a call.

“Obviously when putting the black jersey on, you never know when it’ll be your last time. I got to do it last year, so it would be awesome to do it again.

“At the moment stuff like that is a dream that I’d love to be a part of. But I’ll just take one thing at a time at the moment, although I hope it all comes up.”