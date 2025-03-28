Hunslet coach upbeat ahead of London Broncos showdown

HUNSLET coach Dean Muir heads to the capital for a clash with London Broncos at Wimbledon on Saturday confident he can rescue the season.

The promoted south Leeds side have been hampered by injuries, and have suffered defeat in all four Championship matches so far, most recently 50-6 against Toulouse in France, and are bottom of the table.

Muir has three hookers, Australian Kobe Rugless, Cam Berry and Ross Whitmore, on the treatment table as well as halfback Matty Beharrell and loose-forward Brad Clavering.

Versatile packman Liam Carr is also sidelined, but prop Keelan Foster, who has second-tier experience with Doncaster and Halifax, is back to provide a boost.

“It’s been a massively tough start to our Championship campaign, but we knew it would be and we have had knocks and injuries. It’s how you finish the season that matters,” said Muir ahead of the battle of the basement pair (the Broncos have one win from three).

“It’s frustrating that we haven’t won yet, but we need to be patient, because it will come. We haven’t yet had our best 17 on the field.

“We believe we can score tries, but we must gel better defensively. This is another opportunity for us to challenge.”