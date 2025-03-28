London Broncos halfback sidelined as Hunslet visit looms

LONDON BRONCOS expect to be without their Australian halfback Connor O’Beirne until at least the middle of May in a big blow for boss Mike Eccles.

Experienced O’Beirne (pictured), who helped Maitland Pickers win last year’s Newcastle Rugby League title and has also played in France, injured a knee in his fourth Broncos outing, the 26-16 1895 Cup first-round victory over Dewsbury.

That gave development product Jenson Binks the chance of a first-team debut in the 50-6 Championship defeat at Oldham.

He hopes to follow that up by featuring in Saturday’s match against Hunslet at Wimbledon, with backs Ted Davidson, Jamie Hewson and Charlie Randall, who were all in the capital club’s old Academy system, coming into Eccles’ thinking.

The trio as well as Binks all played for the London Development team against London Skolars in the latter’s recent Capital Challenge clash at the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London.

The Broncos have also taken winger Alfie Johnson and secondrow Tom Whitehead on loan from Warrington.

It’s a clash of the bottom two in the second tier, with promoted Hunslet seeking a first win at the fifth attempt and the Broncos having won one from three (14-12 at home to Featherstone).