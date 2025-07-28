Hunslet retain young duo who ‘represent the future’

HUNSLET coach Kyle Trout reckons the retention of props Ethan O’Hanlon and Harrison Gilmore for next season shows the club’s commitment to future progression.

O’Hanlon started out at Bradford, where he came through the Academy, and is in his second spell at Hunslet, returning ahead of last season after a year at Rochdale.

Gilmore came through the Leeds development system, featuring in the Academy Grand Final-winning side of 2022.

He was a Reserves regular last year, crossing the River Aire after Hunslet won promotion.

Coach Kyle Trout said: “We’re not just retaining talent – we’re investing in leadership, passion, and potential. These young men represent the future.

“Ethan continues to impress and works well alongside Harvey Hallas, who is a great influence on the young lads.

“Ethan’s appetite for learning and improving is the type of culture we want to instil.

“We’ve used Gilly sparingly this season. It’s a big step up to play Championship week in, week out and we are more than happy with his progress. He has enormous potential to go far in the game.”

Hooker Mason Corbett, signed from Bradford in June, is also contracted for next year.