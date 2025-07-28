Women’s Amateur Rugby League Association pledges to continue winter competition

THE Women’s Amateur Rugby League Association has, following a management committee meeting, pledged to continue to offer winter-based competition for the foreseeable future.

WRLA had already invited expressions of interest from clubs ahead of the forthcoming campaign and further submissions will be heard at next month’s annual general meeting.

Chair Steve Manning said: “Current, old and new clubs are welcome to play in the WRLA Winter League for season 2025-26.

“We stress that this will not be our last season as we have RFL dispensation to play in winter. We will continue down that path as long as there is an appetite from clubs to compete.

“We will be holding our AGM at noon on Saturday, August 16 at a venue to be confirmed at a later date. First notification is going to be sent out to all clubs who have currently shown an interest as well as to old and potentially new clubs.”

He continued: “We have listened to the reaction to our previous announcement and will continue playing winter, and only winter, Rugby League as long as there’s an appetite from clubs.

“It’s a choice for the clubs, players and coaches to make. We have previously had clubs who have dipped their toe in the water in the WRLA Winter League and gone on to play in the Women’s Summer League with great success.

“Some have returned and some have stayed but as I say, that is their choice. I would like to thank the RFL for their continued support of WRLA and its Winter League.”